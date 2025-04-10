Shelton Capital Management Sells 211 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 770.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,201,232. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.