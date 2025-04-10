Shelton Capital Management Sells 53 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $439.74 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.45 and a 52-week high of $458.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.