Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesco

Tesco Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Tesco stock traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 319.60 ($4.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,869,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,099,811. The company has a market capitalization of £21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 277.50 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 398.10 ($5.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.28.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesco will post 27.374848 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesco

In related news, insider Gerard Murphy acquired 40,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £148,400 ($189,624.33). Insiders have bought 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,384 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.