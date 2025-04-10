Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 454,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,530. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.