Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,828 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $171,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,291,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

