Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$17.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.50 target price on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Snowline Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of SGD traded up C$0.45 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 47,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 0.81. Snowline Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$8.81.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

