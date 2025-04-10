Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$17.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.50 target price on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Snowline Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Snowline Gold Stock Up 6.0 %
Snowline Gold Company Profile
Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.
