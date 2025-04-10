Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 6554673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Sonos Stock Up 10.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Sonos announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,549,577.44. The trade was a 0.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

