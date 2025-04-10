Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Announces Earnings Results

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%.

Staffline Group Stock Performance

STAF stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 29 ($0.37). 188,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,554. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Staffline Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 229,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £55,177.92 ($70,505.90). In the last three months, insiders sold 856,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,202. Company insiders own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

