STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $41,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 142.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.96. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

