Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 190,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,862,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

