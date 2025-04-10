Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Steel Partners stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $768.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.