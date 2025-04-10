Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Steel Partners stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $768.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.