Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 1193354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Steelcase Trading Up 9.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,006.94. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 1,468.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Steelcase by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

