Stephens Initiates Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

