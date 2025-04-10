Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,314,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 131.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 206.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

SBT stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 0.54. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

