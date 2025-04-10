Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STRL. William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Shares of STRL traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 251,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,135,000 after purchasing an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.