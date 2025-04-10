Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $168.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.37. 1,765,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. The company has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

