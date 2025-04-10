Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $57.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Williams Trading lifted their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

ONON stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,542. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. ON has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

