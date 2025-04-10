Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Everus (NYSE:ECG) Stock Price

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE ECG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 319,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,744. Everus has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.32.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 1,400 shares of Everus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,650,000.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

