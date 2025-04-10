Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.05% from the company’s current price.
FWRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Forward Air by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 688.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 285,465 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $11,140,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
