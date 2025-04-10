Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Stock Up 17.3 %

FIVN stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $62.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

