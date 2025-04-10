Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Baxter International Call Options (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,450 call options on the company. This is an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 4,063 call options.

Baxter International Trading Down 8.7 %

BAX traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,942. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -53.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 107,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,212,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 99,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 58.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 11,821.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 384,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

