StockNews.com Begins Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

comScore Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.08.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.66 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that comScore will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

comScore Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Further Reading

