StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

