StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CCM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.
About Concord Medical Services
