StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.26 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

