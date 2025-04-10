StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.26 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
