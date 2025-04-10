StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.63. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

