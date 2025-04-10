StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Insider Buys C$98,742.50 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$98,742.50.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 10,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,446.06.

On Friday, January 17th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 50,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$197,440.00.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 211,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.26.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is currently -7.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVI

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.