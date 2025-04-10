Strategy Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Strategy Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 18.4% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $225,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,542,000 after buying an additional 65,097 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $482,081,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $478,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $560.75. The company had a trading volume of 88,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,185. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $715.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.24.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

