Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Stock Price Up 11.7% – What’s Next?

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18. 554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Stock Up 11.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $50.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.
About Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF
The SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (HECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the blockchain and crypto industries, while also gaining crypto exposure through ETFs and futures contracts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.