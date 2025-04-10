Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 178 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.15. 3,720,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,210,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $301.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

