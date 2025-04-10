Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 2.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.75.

Cummins Trading Down 4.3 %

Cummins stock traded down $12.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.88. The stock had a trading volume of 136,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,322. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

