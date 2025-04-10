Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

