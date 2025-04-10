Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 225,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

