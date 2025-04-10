Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $12.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,031,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,622,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.17 and its 200-day moving average is $502.94. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $287.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

