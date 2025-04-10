Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 28,010 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 237.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 436,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.