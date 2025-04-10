Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.68.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $15.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.04. 45,689,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,189,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.62 and a 200-day moving average of $323.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

