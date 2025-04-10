Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 134.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 137,539 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 202,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,006. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $289.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $51,968.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,040.10. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $43,381.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,468.14. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,256 shares of company stock worth $238,014. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

