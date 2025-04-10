Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.42. The stock had a trading volume of 590,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.