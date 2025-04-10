Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 21.6 %

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $199,016.34. This represents a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $43,966.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at $513,901.80. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,302. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,390.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $2,679,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $6,261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

