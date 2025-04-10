Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $114,087.98 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,820.46. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Danny Abajian sold 1,484 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $9,868.60.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

