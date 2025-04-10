Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.73. 12,661,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 73,334,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

