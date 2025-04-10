SUPRA (SUPRA) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. SUPRA has a market cap of $64.68 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUPRA has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One SUPRA token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,164.92 or 1.00496844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,907.56 or 1.00182062 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUPRA

SUPRA was first traded on April 29th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 79,596,453,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,617,081,061 tokens. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. SUPRA’s official website is supra.com. SUPRA’s official message board is supra.com/academy.

SUPRA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 79,596,059,943.33366 with 11,616,687,856.558777 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00580588 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,212,176.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUPRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUPRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

