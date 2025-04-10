Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.50. 458,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 621,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGY. Raymond James cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$452.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

