Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. 865,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 630,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of C$452.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

