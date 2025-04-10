Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 797,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 627,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

SGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$452.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

