Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Down 11.4% – What’s Next?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) traded down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.49. 622,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 626,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

SGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

