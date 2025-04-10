Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Price

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,951.94. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

