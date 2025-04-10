Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 34282766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05.

About Synergia Energy

