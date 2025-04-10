Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Up 11% – Here’s Why

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) traded up 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.15 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 88.16 ($1.14). 11,893,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,243% from the average session volume of 885,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($1.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Synthomer to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 150 ($1.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.21.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts predict that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current year.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

