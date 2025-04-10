Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Up 11% – Time to Buy?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares rose 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.15 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 88.16 ($1.14). Approximately 11,893,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,243% from the average daily volume of 885,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($1.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 150 ($1.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.28. The company has a market capitalization of £144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Further Reading

