Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNDM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

TNDM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 170,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,355 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 192,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

